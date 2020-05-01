Oregon Woman Who Wrote Essay On How To Get Away With Murder Accused Of Killing Husband
An Oregon woman accused of murdering her husband has been found to have written an essay on how to do it years prior.
Nancy Crampton-Brophy, a self-published romance novelist, was married to Daniel Brophy for 27 years before he was found dead at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018.
The chef was found with two bullet wounds, and investigators believe 69-year-old Nancy murdered him in a bid to get her hands on their life insurance payout.
Court documents obtained by KGW8 state that Crampton-Brophy stood to gain $1.5 million from the policies, which she continued to pay into despite the fact the couple were in severe financial difficulty.
As per the legal documents, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill said:
Nancy Brophy planned and carried out what she believed was the perfect murder. A murder that she believed would free her from the grips of financial despair and enter a life of financial security and adventure.
In fact, she paid over $16,000.00 in insurance premiums in 2017 while the Brophy’s fell over $6,000.00 behind in mortgage payments that same year.
Friends of the couple are said to have told detectives Crampton-Brophy wanted to sell all of their possessions and travel the world, however her husband could not be convinced.
Underhill continued:
Dan Brophy was content in his simplistic lifestyle, but Nancy Brophy wanted something more.
As Nancy Brophy became more financially desperate and her writing career was floundering, she was left with few options.
Following her husband’s death, Crampton-Brophy is said to have given police a Glock gun she says they had purchased together at a gun show. While it was unused, investigators on the case found she had searched ‘ghost gun’ on the internet and bought a kit to swap pieces out of her purchased gun, ‘thus being able to present a new, fully intact firearm to police that would not be a match for the shell casings she left at the scene,’ Underhill explained.
Later, investigators found an essay previously written by Crampton-Brophy, titled ‘How To Murder Your Husband’.
In the piece, she’s said to have written:
Divorce is expensive, and do you really want to split your possessions? Or if you married for money, aren’t you entitled to all of it? The drawback is the police aren’t stupid. They are looking at you first. So you have to be organised, ruthless and very clever.
Police also discovered an article on the couple’s joint iTunes account called ’10 Ways To Cover Up A Murder’.
Crampton-Brophy denies the claims against her and has pleaded not guilty to murder.
