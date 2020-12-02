unilad
Advert

Organised Criminals Are Targetting COVID-19 Vaccines, Interpol Warns

by : Emily Brown on : 02 Dec 2020 18:32
Organised Criminals Are Targetting Covid-19 Vaccines, Interpol WarnsOrganised Criminals Are Targetting Covid-19 Vaccines, Interpol WarnsPA Images

The international police agency Interpol has warned that organised criminals are targetting COVID-19 vaccines as countries around the world prepare to roll them out.

The UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine today, December 2, on the same day Interpol warned of an ‘onslaught’ of criminal activity.

Advert

The agency issued a global alert to law enforcement across its 194 member countries, telling them to prepare for crime networks targetting the vaccines both physically and online.

vaccinevaccinePA Images

Interpol outlined potential activity in relation to ‘the falsification, theft and illegal advertising of COVID-19 and flu vaccines’, noting that the pandemic has already resulted in ‘unprecedented opportunistic and predatory criminal behaviour.’

Criminals may also be responsible for advertising, selling and administering fake vaccines when they start to be rolled out, which in the UK could happen as soon as next week.

Advert

The police agency stressed the need to ensure the safety of the supply chain and to identify illicit websites selling fake products, adding: ‘The need for coordination between law enforcement and health regulatory bodies will also play a vital role to ensure the safety of individuals and wellbeing of communities are protected.’

Jürgen Stock, Interpol Secretary General, said criminal organisations are planning to ‘infiltrate or disrupt supply chains’ and target ‘unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives.’

Stock added:

Advert

It is essential that law enforcement is as prepared as possible for what will be an onslaught of all types of criminal activity linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, which is why Interpol has issued this global warning.

The agency has encouraged people to take ‘special care’ when searching for medical equipment or medicine online, stressing the dangers of ordering potentially life-threatening products.

Pfizer makes vaccine possible for COVID 19Pfizer makes vaccine possible for COVID 19PA Images

An analysis by the Interpol’s Cybercrime Unit revealed that out of 3,000 websites associated with online pharmacies suspected of selling illicit medicines and medical devices, around 1,700 contained cyber threats, especially phishing and spamming malware.

Advert

The agency explain:

To avoid falling victim to online scams, it is important to be vigilant, be skeptical and be safe, as offers which appear too good to be true usually are. Always check with your national health authorities or the World Health Organization for the latest health advice in relation to COVID-19.

As well as targetting vaccines, Interpol warned that there could be a rise in the production and distribution of unauthorised and falsified coronavirus testing kits as international travel gradually resumes.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender
Celebrity

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

Terrified Woman Finds Huge Spider Hiding In Her Car Door Handle
Animals

Terrified Woman Finds Huge Spider Hiding In Her Car Door Handle

First Lorries Carrying Coronavirus Vaccine Heading To UK
News

First Lorries Carrying Coronavirus Vaccine Heading To UK

Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill
News

Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Now, vaccine

Credits

Interpol

  1. Interpol

    INTERPOL warns of organized crime threat to COVID-19 vaccines

 