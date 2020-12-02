Organised Criminals Are Targetting Covid-19 Vaccines, Interpol Warns PA Images

The international police agency Interpol has warned that organised criminals are targetting COVID-19 vaccines as countries around the world prepare to roll them out.

The UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine today, December 2, on the same day Interpol warned of an ‘onslaught’ of criminal activity.

The agency issued a global alert to law enforcement across its 194 member countries, telling them to prepare for crime networks targetting the vaccines both physically and online.

vaccine PA Images

Interpol outlined potential activity in relation to ‘the falsification, theft and illegal advertising of COVID-19 and flu vaccines’, noting that the pandemic has already resulted in ‘unprecedented opportunistic and predatory criminal behaviour.’

Criminals may also be responsible for advertising, selling and administering fake vaccines when they start to be rolled out, which in the UK could happen as soon as next week.

The police agency stressed the need to ensure the safety of the supply chain and to identify illicit websites selling fake products, adding: ‘The need for coordination between law enforcement and health regulatory bodies will also play a vital role to ensure the safety of individuals and wellbeing of communities are protected.’

Jürgen Stock, Interpol Secretary General, said criminal organisations are planning to ‘infiltrate or disrupt supply chains’ and target ‘unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives.’

Stock added:

It is essential that law enforcement is as prepared as possible for what will be an onslaught of all types of criminal activity linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, which is why Interpol has issued this global warning.

The agency has encouraged people to take ‘special care’ when searching for medical equipment or medicine online, stressing the dangers of ordering potentially life-threatening products.

Pfizer makes vaccine possible for COVID 19 PA Images

An analysis by the Interpol’s Cybercrime Unit revealed that out of 3,000 websites associated with online pharmacies suspected of selling illicit medicines and medical devices, around 1,700 contained cyber threats, especially phishing and spamming malware.

The agency explain:

To avoid falling victim to online scams, it is important to be vigilant, be skeptical and be safe, as offers which appear too good to be true usually are. Always check with your national health authorities or the World Health Organization for the latest health advice in relation to COVID-19.

As well as targetting vaccines, Interpol warned that there could be a rise in the production and distribution of unauthorised and falsified coronavirus testing kits as international travel gradually resumes.