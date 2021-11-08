Oscar Pistorius Parole Process Begins 8 Years After The Murder Of Reeva Steenkamp

Alamy

The parole process for Oscar Pistorius has begun, eight years after the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Former sprinter Pistorius, 34, was sentenced for murder in 2015 after killing Steenkamp on Valentines Day in 2013. He claimed he had mistaken her for an intruder after he fired four shots through a locked bathroom door at his home in the South African capital of Pretoria.

In 2014, Pistorius was sentenced to five years for manslaughter. However, this was later increased to 15 years after Pistorius was found guilty of murder on appeal one year later.

Now Pistorius is reportedly eligible for potential release after having served half his prison sentence, but first must undertake what is known as ‘restorative justice’.

South Africa’s department of correctional services has released a statement explaining it was now in conversation with the Steenkamp family in regards to a possible meeting.

However, before parole can be considered, as per this statement, an offender must ‘acknowledge and take responsibility for their actions’. Furthermore, in line with the restorative justice process, there should be ‘an opportunity for parties to reconcile or an apology’.

Speaking with national broadcaster SABC, the Steenkamp family’s lawyer, Tania Koen, stated that her clients ‘would like to participate in the victim-offender dialogue’.

Koen continued:

June [Steenkamp, Reeva’s mother] has always said that she has forgiven Oscar, however that doesn’t mean that he mustn’t pay for what he has done… Barry [Steenkamp, Reeva’s father] battles with that a bit, but that is something he will have to voice at the appropriate time.

However, being eligible for parole does not necessarily mean a person is entitled to it and so it is still unknown as of yet whether Pistorius will actually be released.