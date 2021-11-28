Oscar Pistorius Set To Meet Murdered Girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp’s Parents

Alamy/ PA Images

Oscar Pistorius has been transferred to St Albans Correctional Centre to be able to meet with Reeva Steenkamp’s parents.

On Valentine’s Day in 2013, the South African gold medallist shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, who he claimed to have thought was an intruder. He was later sentenced for her murder in 2015, after having initially been handed five years for culpable homicide.

However, after only having served half of his 13-year prison sentence, the 35-year-old could now be up for early release, but only if he takes part in ‘restorative justice’, which involves meeting with Steenkamp’s parents.

Following Pistorius having reached out to his former girlfriend’s parents via a letter, he has now moved facilities in a bid to meet them and subsequently aid his chances of parole.

Alamy

Pistorius, who was previously serving his sentence in a ‘comfy’ facility located in Pretoria, called Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, has now been moved 750 miles to St Albans Correctional Centre, Mirror reports.

The move comes as a result of Steenkamp’s father, Barry, who was unable to meet with Pistorius in his previous facility. Barry had a heart condition which he had to receive treatment for, which made him unable to travel longer distances, according to his wife June.

On Friday, November 26, Pistorius was moved under high security in a prison van and with a police escort to his new accommodation located 15 minutes away from Steenkamp’s parents’ home in Port Elizabeth. The journey took 13 hours and took place prior to dawn to ‘ghost’ him out of his previous facility.

According to Tania Koen, an attorney who represented Steenkamp’s parents, both Barry and June were ‘fully aware’ of the transfer.

Alamy

Pistorius’ new dwelling is noted as being one of South Africa’s top five most dangerous prisons. Home to 3,200 of the most dangerous criminals in the country, it also sees fights between rival gangs and riots among inmates.

For his own safety, the former sprinter is subsequently being held in a secure single cell, rather than being allocated a cell in the main prison population, which can contain as many as 44 prisoners at a time.

After agreeing to meet with the Paralympian upon being contacted by the SA Department of Correctional Services in October 2021, Steenkamp’s parents are reportedly planning to meet with Pistorius at some point next week.