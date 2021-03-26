Oscar-Winning Brokeback Mountain Screenwriter Larry McMurtry Dies Aged 84

PA Images

Oscar-winning Brokeback Mountain screenwriter Larry McMurtry has died at the age of 84.

McMurtry’s representative Amanda Lundberg confirmed his death on Thursday to The Hollywood Reporter, but did not give any further details.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, McMurtry wrote a total of 29 novels throughout his long and prestigious career, as well as two essay collections and more than 30 screenplays.

Born on June 3, 1936, to a ranching family in Texas, McMurtry went on to study English at the University of North Texas in Denton and Rice University in Houston.

McMurtry wrote his first novel Horseman, Pass By in 1961, when he was just 25 years old. Two years later, this was adapted as the movie Hud starring Paul Newman.

McMurtry went on to have great success in Hollywood, with many of his books adapted into successful and beloved films and TV shows.

His 1990 novel Buffalo Girls was made into a 1995 miniseries with Anjelica Huston and Melanie Griffith, while the 1975 novel Terms of Endearment was adapted as a critically acclaimed movie in 1983, with Danny DeVito and Jeff Daniels.

The 2006 screenplay for Brokeback Mountain was penned by McMurtry alongside his frequent collaborator Diana Ossana, and was based on Annie Proulx’s 1997 short story of the same name.

McMurtry leaves behind his second wife, Faye, the widow of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest writer Ken Kesey, and his son, the folk rock singer-songwriter James McMurtry.