Outrage After Escaped Bull ‘Rammed To Death With Car’

Animal rights campaigners have expressed dismay after a bull was reportedly killed by a group of local residents who rammed the animal with their car.

Police say they are investigating the incident, which is thought to have occurred after the animal escaped from a bullring and began charging through the streets of Brihuega, a small village in Spain.

The bull, named Campanito, was apparently involved in an event known as the ‘concurso de recortadores’, in which participants take turns in attempting to mount a bull to prove their courage.

Rather than stick to the confines of the arena however, the bull mounted its own escape, charging through a set of doors and onto the streets outside. According to The Guardian, the bull proceeded to run through the village, goring at least two residents who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Rather than attempt to get the bull under control, local residents reportedly decided to take matters into their own hands, with video footage showing a car driving up behind the bull and repeatedly slamming into the animal.

‘They hit the bull until it died,’ one eyewitness told Eldiario.es.

Warning: Graphic Footage

Unsurprisingly, the tragic end to the bull’s great escape has provoked outrage among animal rights activists. ‘We will not let this case go unpunished. Campanito was only guilty of what we would all do in his place,’ said Aïda Gascón of Spanish group AnimaNaturalis, which reportedly plans to file a lawsuit over the bull’s death.

Animal protection official Sergio Torres also condemned the incident in a tweet, writing ‘Shameful and terrible images in Brihuega. This should be punished harshly,’ and adding that bullfighting was ‘the shame of our country.’

Meanwhile, the regional bullfighting federation has defended the actions of the residents, saying, ‘In an extreme occasion when the population is in danger, it becomes necessary to take certain actions to avoid catastrophe.’