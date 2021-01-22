Over 1 Million More People Watched Biden's Inauguration Than Trump's PA Images

President Joe Biden has entered the White House after a tumultuous period in the history of the United States, and it seems that many were keen to view the inauguration of the new president.

The ceremonial inauguration of Joe Biden faced challenges such as social distancing because of the coronavirus, and the former president not allowing Biden to use an Air Force One vehicle as transport. Nonetheless, it seems that many were keen to see the event which made Joe Biden the forty-sixth president of the United States.

Nielsen’s analytics found that 39.87 million people tuned in to see Joe Biden become the president.

Joe Biden PA Images

The 39.87 million viewers marked a 4% increase on the inauguration on former president Trump and this means that a million more people watching the event. Almost all news outlets saw a significant increase in viewership.

Business Insider noted the following figures for popular news channels in the United States. CNN has seen a sharp rise in popularity in recent months and the channel attracted 9.9 million viewers on average. Behind CNN, were ABC and NBC with an average of 7.66 million and 6.89 million respectively. MSNBC saw a considerable 6.53 million viewers on average, while CBS News managed to attract 6.07 million TV watchers.

Fox News was well behind the pack with just 2.74 million viewers. Fox News has seen a sharp drop in viewing figures since Donald Trump severed ties with the group and this lack of viewership may be a direct result of the comments of the previous president.

Fox News

The increased viewership could reflect the popularity of the new president. However, the larger number of viewers is likely because supporters could not attend the inauguration in person. As a result, news channels were the easiest way to get live updates on the events that were unfolding and the performances that were taking place.

Given the performances of Lady Gaga and Jenifer Lopez, there was plenty of entertainment to keep viewers engaged at the inauguration of Joe Biden. The event also marked historic firsts such as Kamala Harris becoming the first female and Black and Asian American, to become vice president.

It seems that Joe Biden is performing better in the TV ratings than his predecessor, but the president will need to focus on political issues. The next challenge for the president will be enforcing policies that unite American citizens and address the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation.