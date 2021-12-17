Over 100 US Marines Discharged For Refusing Covid Vaccine
On Thursday, December 16, the Marine Corps announced that 103 Marines have been discharged for refusing a Covid vaccine.
U.S military services have begun to take action against those who have refused the Covid vaccine, with many facing repercussions.
In addition to the Marines, the army will begin discharge proceedings in January and has reprimanded 2,700 soldiers. The Air Force has also reportedly discharged 27 airmen.
According to the services, at least 30,000 remain unvaccinated. However, included in those numbers are those on medical leave or with administrative exemptions that are yet to be approved.
Pentagon chief spokesperson John Kirby said it is Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s main concern to get as many service people as possible vaccinated.
He said:
What he would tell these individuals if he had the chance to speak to them directly is to get the vaccine, if they are medically eligible.
Get the vaccine because it’s the best way to protect themselves and their units. That’s the readiness concern — getting the vaccination rate as close to 100 percent as possible.
The statement came as the Army reached its deadline for requiring soldiers to get vaccines. According to the service, 98% of the force have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, the Marines said that 95% of its force had received at least one dose. In addition, 97.5% of both the Air and Space Force had one shot.
When asked about those who refused the shots, Kirby said:
We obviously hope that they will, but if they don’t, it is a lawful order and it has to be obeyed because it is a valid medical requirement.
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online