Over 1,500 Domestic Abuse Suspects Arrested Before Christmas

by : Shola Lee on : 16 Dec 2021 11:34
Over 1,500 Domestic Abuse Suspects Arrested Before ChristmasPixabay

Over 1,500 domestic abuse suspects have been arrested in an effort to stop victims suffering in silence during the festive period.

In London, the launch of the Met’s 16 Days of Action saw 560 charges, including domestic violence, rape and harassment between November 25 and December 10.

Officers were also said to have issued 165 cautions, 87 restrictive orders and 62 requests for information under Clare’s Law.

Police in London (Alamy)Alamy

Detective Inspector Kelly Allen spoke about the importance of the police effort, and how they will never stop being ‘horrified’ at what they see.

Allen said:

After all these years, it’s still unbelievable what people are capable of doing to those they are in relationships with. I don’t think I will ever stop being horrified.

He went on to add why the holidays were such an important time to protect those at risk:

Unfortunately, there are times in the year when we see increases. Christmas is one of them.

The timing of our action is so important. If people are at home, help is still there for them. Over Christmas they can reach out. They don’t need to wait or suffer. Covid restrictions shouldn’t apply to you.

We have to protect the most vulnerable and their children because we know how it impacts their lives going forward.

Met police (Alamy)Alamy
Detective Superintendent Matt Pilch shared these sentiments, speaking specifically about the work in London.

‘We are fully committed in tackling domestic abuse and violence amongst women and girls and I hope the work our officers have carried out across London amplifies this’, he said.

A study from Royal Holloway, University of London, found that domestic abuse rates rose in London by up to 40% during the first lockdown.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247

Topics: News, Domestic Violence, Met Police, Now, UK

