Over $300,000 Raised For Funeral Of 5-Year-Old Shot In Head In Front Of Sisters
Over $300,000 has been raised for the funeral of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant.
Cannon was shot in the head on Sunday, August 9, outside his home in Wilson, North Carolina. His two sisters, aged seven and eight, witnessed the horrific ordeal.
25-year-old Darius Sessoms allegedly approached the young boy and held the gun to his head before shooting him. Cannon, who was set to start kindergarten on Monday, was rushed to hospital but sadly died.
Sessoms, who lived next door to Cannon’s father, was arrested the following day.
Watch a news report on the incident below:
Following Cannon’s death, his grandmother Gwen Hinnant set up for GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral. The target was set at $5,000 but over $318,000 has been donated at the time of writing.
The description for the fundraiser reads:
On Sunday, August 9th, this precious angel was playing outside with his siblings when he was murdered. He was merely doing what he would do any other day and that’s playing with his sisters, riding his bike, doing what kids do and all of the innocence that comes with being a child.
This family has faced unimaginable pain because of this senseless act of violence. We are asking for your donations to assist with anything that may be needed for expenses related to his services. We offer our sincerest appreciation in this extremely difficult time. #justice for Cannon
Gwen added that she had permission from both Cannon’s parents to set up the fundraiser.
People have since taken to social media with the hashtag #SayHisName to raise awareness of Cannon’s story criticising the national media for not covering it.
One person tweeted, ‘I can’t stop thinking about what happened to Cannon Hinnants. An innocent child murdered right in front of his sisters in front of their home. Why isn’t this national news? Where is the justice for Cannon?’
While someone else wrote, ‘If the skin colors were reversed between Cannon, and the monster that executed him, the media would be screaming his name from the top of every mountain. Their silence is deafening!’
Agreeing with them, another person tweeted:
Have any mainstream media outlets covered Cannon Hinnant yet? The deception in selective reporting is their most potent weapon because it drives availability bias which, in turn, distorts reality. It is the same as lying. Just imagine if the races were reversed.
While Cannon’s funeral took place yesterday, August 13, at the Shingleton Funeral Home, there will be a candlelight vigil for the young boy tonight night at 8pm on the steps of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Sessoms’ court hearing is set for August 25 and is currently being held without bond.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
