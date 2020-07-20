Over A Quarter Of Brits Would Refuse Coronavirus Vaccine, Study Finds

If we get an effective vaccine, and almost everyone takes it up, overnight all the restrictions can stop and life will return to normal like it was before March, with no social distancing or restrictions.

The figures suggesting many people might refuse a vaccine are depressing, and actually incredibly selfish. As a doctor, I have known children die who would have survived if they had been vaccinated, and if people do not get vaccinated for coronavirus, other people such as their grandparents could die.