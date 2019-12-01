Over Half Of Republicans Think Donald Trump Is A Better President Than Abraham Lincoln

PA

A somewhat surprising poll has found the majority of registered Republicans believe Donald Trump to be a better president than Abraham Lincoln.

As revealed in a newly released poll from The Economist/YouGov, 53% of Republicans believe Trump to be a superior president to Lincoln, the very same leader who proved instrumental in bringing about the abolition of slavery in the US.

This belief is notably different to Democrats, with 94% of those who vote blue choosing Lincoln as the better leader. When it came to polling American voters as a whole, Lincoln bested Trump with a majority vote of 75%.

According to The Economist/YouGov poll, 87% of Republicans either somewhat or strongly approve of Trump’s work since he entered the Oval office.

It would appear many of those in the ‘Grand Old Party’ haven’t been put off by Trump’s impeachment inquiry or the various other controversies which have so far plagued his presidency.

However, there are many who have been left aghast that Trump could have ever be favoured above such an iconic and historically significant figure.

Following the publication of the poll, ‘53% of Republicans’ began trending on Twitter, with many Americans offering decidedly less reverential opinions on the matter of The Donald’s presidential prowess.

CNN political analyst, Joe Lockhart, tweeted:

The Republican Party used to be the party of Lincoln. But when 53% of Republicans think Trump is better than Lincoln its now the party of ignorance, xenophobia, homophobia and white nationalism.

CEO David Rothkopf tweeted:

53% of Republicans think that Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln. I…just…I…can’t…even now…I still… Many of these people have jobs. Operate heavy equipment. Move freely in society. Can that be safe?

A third individual wrote:

Economist/YouGov Poll: 53% of Republicans believe Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln was while 47% believe the president that got this country through the Civil War was better. If you were wondering what segment of the population can not be swayed by facts.

