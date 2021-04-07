‘Overly Attached Girlfriend’ Sells NFT Of Her Meme For $411,000

Laina Morris

The woman behind the ‘overly attached girlfriend’ meme has sold an NFT of the image for $411,000.

Laina Morris became a viral meme back in June 2012 after a screenshot taken from a Justin Bieber fan video, featuring her staring into the camera, did rounds across the internet worldwide.

Advert 10

Still today, the meme is often used in jokes around the ‘overly attached girlfriend’ theme.

Almost a decade later, it has now earned Morris a small fortune after she listed it for auction last week.

On April 2, Morris announced that she had put a non-fungible token (NFT) version of the meme up for sale on Foundation, an app that allows people to buy and sell art.

Advert 10

Over the course of the next few days, she watched in amazement as the bids rolled in, documenting her surprise on Twitter.

‘Y’all really gonna make me get emotional about this aren’t you wtf thank you,’ she tweeted.

On April 4, the meme sold to multimedia company 3F Music for 200 Ether, a cryptocurrency. This is the equivalent of $411,000.

Advert 10

‘You guys are INSANE. Thank you to everyone who bid and special thanks to @3fmusic. Truly, you have no idea how this is going to change my life. I mean it. I am so incredibly thankful and also still just BLOWN AWAY. So weird. So cool. Wtf. Thank you, internet,’ Morris said on Twitter.

In her listing on Foundation, Morris told prospective buyers that by owning the authenticated Overly Attached Girlfriend NFT, they would be guaranteed to ‘never be alone again. Ever.’

My name is Laina, and I am the (creepy) face behind the meme.

It’s not the first time an NFT of a viral meme has sold for thousands of dollars. Last month, 3f Music also bought an NFT of ‘Bad Luck Brian’ although for a more modest figure of $36,000.

Advert 10

As per Decrypt, the company also owns NFTs for Creepy Chan, a meme that surfaced in 2005. It bought Creepy Chan I for $72,000 while Creepy Chan II sold for $82,000.

Alison Harvard, the woman pictured in the meme said that money aside, the Creepy Chan NFTS allowed her to ‘authenticate and stake claim’ on her image.

‘For years, they have circulated the internet without me ever having a say how they were used. I feel like I got to take my power back today. So thank you all again. It means a lot,’ she said.

Advert 10

‘As most things go with the internet, I never had a say with how these photos were used once it took off, but they served as a good intro to online culture and played a pivotal role in where I am today as an artist. They also served as a blueprint to many internet girls of today,’ she added.