Oxfam Staff Enraged By Controversial ‘Whiteness Survey’

by : Cameron Frew on : 30 Jun 2021 13:18
Oxfam Staff Enraged By Controversial 'Whiteness Survey'

Oxfam’s recent survey on racial justice and ‘whiteness’ has rankled the charity’s staff.

Shared to Oxfam’s 1,800 staff across the UK, 88% of whom are white, the survey noted how ‘all echelons of power, to some degree, exist to serve whiteness (whether by legacy, the presence of neo-colonialism or cultural imperialism).’

It also described ‘whiteness’ as ‘the overarching preservation of power and domination for the benefit of white people,’ with some recipients finding the language offensive.

The survey asked whether staff classed themselves as non-racist, anti-racist or none/neither. It also stated that racism is ‘a power construct created by white nations for the benefit of white people,’ as reported by The Times.

It’s broadly similar to critical race theory, based on the idea that racism is embedded in legal systems and policies which are built to support white advancement and oppress minorities.

While Oxfam astutely pointed out how white privilege comes from racism and refused to recognise ‘reverse racism’, some respondents felt angered by the survey.

Oxfam's survey has been divisive. (PA Images)PA Images

One woman said she felt ‘under attack for being white, English and voting Leave’, while another said: ‘I felt like I was being signposted into a category that I don’t wish to be labelled in… I don’t want to be subcategorised as either a white supremacist or a full-on racist. And I don’t want to have to apologise for being a white woman.’

Another asked: ‘Why are they presuming their workers, who are working for a humanitarian charity, are racists and bigots?’

Others have bitterly described Oxfam as being ‘woke’, which technically means an awareness of societal injustices, particularly racism.

