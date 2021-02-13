Oxford COVID Vaccine To Be Tested On Children For First Time

PA Images

The Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will soon be tested on children for the first time.

Researchers will test the jab, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, on 300 volunteers aged between six and 17 to see whether it produces a strong immune response. While other trials have included teenagers, this is said to be the first in this specific, wider age group.

Advert 10

It was one of the first vaccines to be approved for use, alongside those from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

PA Images

As reported by Metro, Andrew Pollard, professor of paediatric infection and immunity, and chief investigator of the vaccine trial, said, ‘While most children are relatively unaffected by coronavirus and are unlikely to become unwell with the infection, it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination.’

Immunisations as part of the trial will begin later this month, starting with 240 children receiving the vaccine and the others receiving a control meningitis jab.

Advert 10

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy chief medical officer for England, recently told ITV News, ‘It is perfectly possible that we will have some licensed children’s vaccines for COVID-19 by the end of the year.’

PA Images

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health explained, ‘In children, the evidence is now clear that COVID-19 is associated with a considerably lower burden of morbidity and mortality compared to that seen in the elderly. There is also some evidence that children may be less likely to acquire the infection.’

It added, ‘The role of children in transmission, once they have acquired the infection, is unclear, although there is no clear evidence that they are any more infectious than adults.’

Advert 10

PA Images

Rinn Song, paediatrician and clinician-scientist at the Oxford Vaccine Group, said, ‘The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound negative impact on the education, social development and emotional well-being of children and adolescents, beyond illness and rare severe disease presentations.’

He added, ‘It is therefore important to collect data on the safety and the immune response to our coronavirus vaccine in these age groups, so that they could potentially benefit from inclusion in vaccination programs in the near future.’