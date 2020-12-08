Oxford University Vaccine Confirmed To Be 'Safe And Effective' PA Images

The Oxford University vaccine is up to 90% effective against coronavirus, according to new research.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine began its official rollout in the UK today, December 8, after being given approval by the country’s medicine regulator.

However, other vaccinations are currently being tested, such as the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, with efficacy levels of up to 90% in fighting COVID-19.

A new peer-reviewed paper published in The Lancet journal analyses the trial data from over 23,745 volunteers, of which only two people experienced adverse effects as a result of the vaccine – one of which, a high temperature, is currently under investigation. Both are said to be recovering and still participating in the trial.

According to the research, the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is said to be 90% effective if administered as a half dose before a full dose, or 62% effective if administered in two full doses. Overall, the efficacy rate is said to be 70%.

The reason some participants received different doses of the vaccine is simply down to a mistake. Some volunteers were given half doses, while others received the full strength vaccine. However, as a result, researchers ended up finding a more effective dose.

A total of 1,367 people were given a half dose followed by a full dose, yielding a 90% efficacy rate in protection against becoming ill with the virus.

Of the group that received half doses, none were over the age of 55, albeit most volunteers were also under that age. While the results are positive, clearer data is required due to COVID-19 being more hazardous for the elderly population.

As per BBC News, Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer for AstraZeneca, said: ‘The results show that the vaccine is effective against COVID-19, with in particular no severe infections and no hospitalisations in the vaccine group, as well as safe and well-tolerated.’

He added: ‘We have begun submitting data to regulatory authorities around the world for early approval and our global supply chains are up and running, ready to quickly begin delivering hundreds of millions of doses on a global scale at no profit.’

Unlike the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, this one is said to be cheaper and can be stored at regular fridge temperature as opposed to -70°C. The UK government has already pre-ordered 100 million doses, however it still faces regulatory approval.

Commenting on the Oxford vaccine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: ‘It has to be a decision for the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, who will only approve it if it is safe to use and effective. So that work’s underway.’