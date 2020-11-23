Oxford University Vaccine Shows 70% Protection From Coronavirus PA Images

The coronavirus vaccine developed at the University of Oxford has shown a 70% success rate in preventing people from developing COVID-19 symptoms.

This is still regarded to be a success, as regulators previously said they would push ahead with any vaccines that achieved more than 50% success rate and no serious side effects.

Advert 10

However, the results are still somewhat disappointing compared to the 95% success rates we’ve seen in international vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna.

Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Is 90% Effective, Manufacturer Says PA Images

The Oxford jab is a lot cheaper to produce and much easier to store than its international counterparts, which will make it much easier to travel internationally. Therefore, if it’s passed by regulators it has a good chance of having a significant effect on the global pandemic, as per BBC News.

The vaccine has been trialled on more than 20,000 volunteers here in the UK and in Brazil. Among them, there were just 30 cases of coronavirus in people who had two doses of the vaccine and 101 cases in those who received the placebo injection,

Advert 10

This worked out at a 70% success rate, however the effectiveness did reach 90% among a group of volunteers who were giving half a dose, followed by a full dose. At this stage it’s unclear why those results were more successful.

Oxford University Vaccine Shows 70% Protection From Coronavirus PA Images

The government has already ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford-made vaccine when its ready, which will be able to be administered to 50 million people here in the UK.

So far, four million of those doses are already to go, however they cannot be administered until regulators access the health and safety of the vaccine against its levels of effectiveness. However, UK-based regulators have already made it clear they’re ready to push on and green light the vaccination, so long as it meets all the requirements, in order to protect vulnerable members of society as quickly as possible.

Advert 10

The government has already announced that those living and working in care homes will be the first to be offered the vaccine, then healthcare workers and then anyone over the age of 85. Once everyone in those categories has been offered it, the vaccine will then be offered down the age groups.

Meanwhile, the UK has also ordered four million doses of the Pfzier vaccine, which must be stored at -70°C, and five million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which needs to be stored at -20 °C. The Oxford University vaccine will be much easier to hand out, as it can be stored between 2°C and -8°C.