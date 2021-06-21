Paedophiles May Be Forced To Have ‘Danger’ Warnings Stamped On Passports And Licenses

PA Images

A politician has said sex offenders should have their driving licenses and passports stamped with warnings to prevent them from being able to work with children.

Labour MP Sarah Champion says she is campaigning for a new law to close a loophole that allows convicted paedophiles to avoid being flagged by background checks if they change their legal name.

Under the policy, registered sex offenders could see their ID documents stamped with ‘danger’ labels, which would show up in Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks regardless of whether they had submitted their application under a different name to the one they were convicted under.

Champion, a former shadow minister for abuse prevention said:

[Sex offenders] are slipping under the radar with devastating consequences. If the name-change process was joined up it would stop the sex offender from successfully receiving a DBS check.

Campaigners have called for the legislation to be named Della’s Law, after Della Wright, a child rape victim who later discovered that her rapist had been allowed to change his name five times, enabling him to evade detection to continue working in roles where he had contact with children and vulnerable people.

Wright, now 47, has waived her right to anonymity to campaign on the issue, after her rapist was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 22 years in prison, almost 40 years after he raped Wright, then aged six.

Currently, anyone is permitted to change their name via deed poll, with the process costing £42.44 and requiring just two witnesses. Convicted sex offenders are legally required to inform the police of any name changes, but according to the Mirror, over the last five years at least 900 have managed to escape police monitoring.

A recent investigation by Olive Press discovered one convicted UK paedophile was able to find work as an English teacher in two different schools in Spain, after changing his name by deed poll the day after he was convicted of child pornography offenses.

Champion has previously also called for judges to be given the power to ban paedophiles from changing their names.

The new legislation has been proposed as an amendment to the Policing, Courts, Sentencing and Crime Bill, and has so far received backing from 35 MPs, including Tory MP and Women and Equalities Committee chair Caroline Nokes, who said, ‘This sensible precaution stops an individual hiding their identity giving them the ability to perpetuate criminal behaviour.’