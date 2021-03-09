Palace Using Meghan To Distract From Prince Andrew Scandal, Epstein Victims’ Lawyer Claims
An attorney for some of those who’ve made allegations against Jeffrey Epstein has suggested that Buckingham Palace has been using Meghan Markle as a means of distracting from Prince Andrew’s associations with the convicted sex offender.
Attorney Gloria Allred has suggested that the Palace’s stated intentions to look into bullying allegations made against the Duchess of Sussex are part of a ‘calculated decision’ to draw the focus away from Queen Elizabeth II’s third child.
Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre, formerly Roberts, alleged she had been trafficked by Epstein as a teenager and was forced into having sex with his friends, including with Prince Andrew.
Prince Andrew, who is currently eighth in line to the British throne, has denied having had sex with Giuffre.
During a 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, he claimed to have had ‘no recollection’ of ever having met Giuffre, alleging that he could not have had sex with her in March 2001 as he had been at a Pizza Express in Woking with daughter Princess Beatrice on the day in question.
Allred, who represents 20 alleged survivors of the disgraced US financier, is one of a number of lawyers campaigning for Prince Andrew to make himself available for interview in person by US criminal investigators and prosecutors investigating the crimes of Epstein and his associates.
Last month, Allred organised for a US-style school bus to drive past Buckingham Palace, bearing a message urging Prince Andrew to speak with the FBI.
In a statement released Monday, March 8, as per The Guardian, Allred said:
Why does Buckingham Palace not conduct an investigation and make a public statement condemning Prince Andrew for failing to provide what is requested to those who are seeking the whole truth and justice for the victims of crimes against children?
Why has Prince Andrew not been stripped of the royal titles that he enjoys, as has been the case for Meghan and Harry? He has certainly not brought dignity and respect to his work as a royal.
Allred continued:
The investigation into Meghan Markle is a distraction, and it appears hypocritical under the circumstances. I have to wonder if it reflects a calculated decision to take the focus off of Prince Andrew.
It is long overdue for the palace to change its priorities and announce that it is conducting its own investigation of Prince Andrew.
In addition, it should immediately issue a statement condemning Prince Andrew for failing to provide full in-person cooperation in the ongoing criminal investigation by the United States justice department.
Buckingham Palace has announced they will investigate bullying allegations made against Markle by two members of her staff while she was still a working royal.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Jeffrey Epstein, Meghan Markle, Now, Prince Harry