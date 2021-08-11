Panic As Fuel Tanker ‘Explodes’ On The Motorway

@LiamBeh98157012/Twitter

A fuel tanker in Kent has ‘exploded’ on a main road, with plumes of smoke filling the sky.

The vehicle reportedly burst into flames on the A21 in Lamberhurst, near Scotney Castle. Traffic congestion is currently stretching back to Kipping’s Cross Roundabout and into Goudhurst. It’s expected the road will be closed in both directions for the foreseeable, and local residents have been urged to keep their windows and doors shut.

‘Kent Police was called at 11.45am on 11 August 2021 to a report that an HGV tanker was on fire at a location on the A21 near Lamberhurst,’ a statement from Kent Police read.

‘Officers are at the scene assisting Kent Fire and Rescue Service. There are no reported injuries and the road is currently closed in both directions,’ it added, as per Mirror Online.

Kent Fire and Rescues are currently attending the scene of the fire, with six fire engines and crews fighting to extinguish the flames. ‘Crews are advising everyone to avoid the area while the emergency services to deal with the incident, and the road is currently closed between the A262 and Scotney Castle,’ a spokesperson said.

‘Firefighters are also asking those who live or work in the area to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution due to smoke. Please pass this message onto any friends or family who do not have access to the internet, thank you,’ they added, also confirming there have been no reported causalities.

Andrew Seale, a witness who shared a video of smoke coming from the fire, tweeted: ‘Massive explosions and plums [sic] of smoke, A21 bypass near Lamberhurst.’ Matt Geer, another witness, tweeted: ‘Fuel tank on fire on the Lamberhurst bypass. Avoid A21 at all costs!’

Highways England has advised that ‘this closure in both directions is likely to remain closed all day due to this vehicle fire. Diversions are being put in place.’

There are no further updates on the fuel tanker fire at the time of writing.