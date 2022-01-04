Paper Bizarrely Claims Kim Jong-Il ‘Invented Burritos In 2011’
A North Korean newspaper has claimed former dictator Kim Jong-il invented burritos in 2011.
The popular Tex-Mex meal, which has allegedly become extremely popular in the capital, Pyongyang, found its way onto a state broadcast in which it was described as a ‘wheat wrap’.
Newsreel footage shows North Koreans enjoying the ‘wheat wraps’ as they stand outside the Kumsong Food Factory in Pyongyang.
The broadcast also contains footage of a mural of Jong-il, Kim Jong-un’s father, in a kitchen in which burritos were being made.
The Rodong Sinmun newspaper has reported that the dish was originally invented by Jong-il in 2011.
It also claimed that Jong-un has a ‘meticulous interest’ in burritos, which the newspaper claims are booming in popularity across the region.
However, North Koreans who have left the state have insisted that such dishes are nearly non-existent in the country.
Hyun-seung Lee, who was born to an elite North Korean family but left the country in 2014, said that many wouldn’t be able to try the dish:
This is because they are not even given an opportunity to encounter it. The majority of citizens do not have money to buy the foreign food. Even if they have money, there is no place to eat it.
In the 1990s, bread and butter lovers were satirised and criticised as socialist traitors.
Lee went on to say how he’d never seen the wraps on sale in North Korea and that Western food wasn’t prevalent in the country, except in the Pyongyang region.
He noted:
I have never seen any burritos or wraps on sale in North Korea. Perhaps there were no restaurants where you can eat burritos and wraps until now.
The penetration rate of Western food in North Korea is extremely low, because there are very few restaurants where you can eat it and the food ingredients are not diverse. Various cooking ingredients such as milk, cheese, and spices are absolutely lacking.
While the exact history of the burrito is unclear, the word, and food stuff, appears in a 1895 Mexican dictionary – quite a long time before 2011.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Food, Kim Jong-un, North Korea