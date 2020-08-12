Parachuting Man Slams Into Building And Dangles Helplessly Above Ground In Ohio

News 5 Cleveland

A man who was parachuting in Ohio crashed into a news studio and was left dangling 40 feet up in the air.

Footage of the incident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, August 9, shows the moment the man slammed into the side of the 19 News studios in Cleveland.

The 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, could be seen hanging from the building as a startled onlooker filmed the entire thing from across the street.

You can watch the moment he slammed into the building below:

The dramatic footage, which was shared on social media following the crash, captured the moment the onlooker realised the man was in danger.

‘Look at bro though,’ the bystander said initially as the man headed towards the ground, changing his tune only when he realised the man had crashed into the building.

‘Oh damn,’ he exclaimed. ‘Oh he’s stuck. Oh b*tch, we gotta help him! Oh, he’s stuck as f*ck! We need to run over there.’

parachute gone wrong imfromcle/Instagram

The unnamed man told police officers he and four others had jumped from a plane at approximately 2am on Sunday.

However, law enforcement officials are looking into exactly where the group took off from as witnesses at the scene said they saw them jump from the roof of a nearby apartment building.

Patrick O’Shea, who witnessed the man’s rescue by Cleveland firefighters, told WOIO:

I’ve heard of people base jumping sure, but not off of my apartment building. You could tell the man was in pain, he was just sitting there holding on, trying to wait it out because help was on the way.

parachuter slams into building imfromcle/Instagram

The man in question broke his ankle on impact, and was treated at a nearby hospital after being suspended 40 feet in the air until Cleveland firefighters rescued him.

‘I’m sure it wasn’t their first time doing it,’ Cleveland Fire Lieutenant Mike Norman said. ‘It just kind of got unfortunate, a little bit unlucky and [he] got stuck.’ Norman added that the man in question got caught in a gust of wind on his way down.

Cleveland Police Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia said in a statement to The New York Post that the man’s four friends were not hurt after landing safely in a park across the street from where he crashed.

parachuter slams into building 2 imfromcle/Instagram

Exactly where the man and his friends jumped from remained under investigation as of yesterday, August 11, and he may face criminal charges in connection with the incident if it turns out they accessed an apartment building unlawfully.