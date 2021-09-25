Paralympic Gold Medallist Who Glued Himself To A Plane Sentenced To Prison
Former Paralympic gold medallist James Brown has been sentenced to one year in prison, after glueing himself to a British Airways plane.
Brown scaled and glued himself to the plane at London City Airport in October 2019 as part of an Extinction Rebellion protest.
The 56-year-old, who was born blind, had bought a ticket on the British Airways flight headed to Amsterdam. When asked if he needed assistance, however, he told the cabin crew of his plan to scale the aircraft instead.
After glueing his right hand to the aircraft, Brown stuck his phone between the aircraft and the door to prevent it from closing.
Speaking about the protest, Brown said that he wanted ‘to do something spectacular’ to draw attention to the climate crisis and the impact planes have on our environment.
According to prosecutors, his protest impacted more than 300 passengers and cost British Airways £40,000.
Following the incident, Brown said that his impending conviction is ‘the price you pay for taking a risk’.
Judge Gregory Perrins noted at the trial that Brown was motivated by a ‘desire to bring about a change you genuinely believe is for the benefit of all’.
However, the judge went on to explain that Brown would receive ‘no entitlement to more lenient treatment‘, because he was protesting for the environment.
Brown gave an emotional speech to the court in response, stating:
I was prepared to challenge myself, to be scared, to face the fear, because the fear of climate ecological breakdown is so much greater. My protest, the purpose I hope is clear.
My motivation was to maximise media attention to the climate crisis, which back at that time was hardly receiving any.
Brown is not the only activist to take extreme action in recent months, with Insulate Britain continuing to block the M25.
Topics: News, Climate Change, Extinction Rebellion, Now, Protests