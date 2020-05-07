Paralysed Pensioner Rescued Three Days After Being 'Buried Alive By Son' PA

A Chinese man has been arrested after reportedly burying his paralysed mother in a grave for three days.

Police in Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, in Jingbian County, are said to have arrested Ma Mou earlier this week after apparently discovering his 79-year-old mother in an abandoned pit in the woods.

The 58-year-old remains in custody and is currently facing an attempted murder charge. Authorities were alerted to the situation after the pensioner’s daughter-in-law expressed concerns to police.

In the video below, you can see officers rescuing Ma’s mother from the grave:

Ma’s alleged crime unfurled on Tuesday morning, May 5. Local law enforcement at Xinzhuang Police Station received a report from Ma’s partner Zhang Mou, claiming he’d pulled his paralysed mother out of her bed and taken her out on a trolley at around 8.00pm on Saturday, May 2.

Later, at around 2.00am, he was spotted returning home on his own. When family members quizzed him about his mother’s whereabouts, he said he’d taken his mother, who wouldn’t be able to travel on her own otherwise, to catch a bus to Qingyang to see relatives.

Paralysed Pensioner Rescued Three Days After Being 'Buried Alive By Son'

The family weren’t convinced, opting to go check out the bus stop and investigate. However, by 4.00am, Ma had reportedly separated from the group and disappeared, sparking further concern, according to Teller Report.

By Tuesday, police managed to track down Ma and bring him in for questioning. It wasn’t long before he confessed to the whole thing. He apparently pushed his mother into a forest in southern Jingbian County, around two or three kilometres away from their home, and dumped her in an empty graveyard pit.

Paralysed Pensioner Rescued Three Days After Being 'Buried Alive By Son'

After confirming the location, officers immediately went to excavate the pit in a bid to find the woman. Amazingly, from the grave, they heard a faint cry. After three days alone, Wang Mou managed to survive. At the time, she was still showing vital signs. She was rushed to hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

Ma is one of two sons to Wang. She used to live with her youngest son, but after having to leave the area for work, he left his mum to Ma, who then bought a house in the county.

Paralysed Pensioner Rescued Three Days After Being 'Buried Alive By Son'

Ma is currently detained by the Public Security Bureau ‘on suspicion of intentional homicide’. The People’s Procuratorate of Jingbian County has since appointed a prosecutor to intervene in the later stages of the case, with authorities currently deliberating over the next stages of evidence collection and the direction of the investigation.

There is no current court date for Ma’s attempted murder case. Wang remains hospitalised but is not in a life-threatening condition.

Yang Lijun, director of the Jingbian County Public Security Bureau, told local media: ‘The details of the case itself aren’t complicated. What’s hard to fathom is the suspect’s apparent loss of humanity. His violation of morals and ethics are unacceptable.’