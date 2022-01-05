Parents Arrested After Leaving 11-Year-Old Home Alone Over Christmas

Cochise County Sheriff's Office

In Arizona, the parents of an 11-year-old boy have been arrested after it was alleged he was left at home alone.

A post on Cochise County Sheriff’s Office’s social media revealed that the couple, Melissa Green and Bobby Jo Green, had been arrested on child abuse charges.

The post detailed how, at around 6.45pm on December 12, the authorities received a call to conduct a welfare check at a house in Elfrida.

According to the post, the caller said the 11-year-old was at the residence and possibly ‘there alone for an undetermined length of time’.

The sheriff’s office said:

Deputies responded and made contact with the 11 year old who was home alone, and further investigation indicated that the mother had left the residence to go out of state before Thanksgiving and the father had followed shortly after Thanksgiving. The child was left alone during the entire time until contact with Sheriff Deputies was made.

While ‘the child indicated that there was frozen food available’, it was revealed that he had not attended school during ‘at least the prior two weeks’.

A report was filled and both parents were indicted on suspicion of child neglect charges, USA Today reports, and have since been booked into the Cochise County Jail.

‘Both parents were arrested last night as they returned home from an unknown location,’ the sheriff’s office wrote.

‘Melissa Green, 34 years of age, was booked into the Cochise County Jail on three counts of Child Neglect and Bobby Jo Green, 40 years of age, was booked into the Cochise County Jail on three county of Child Neglect. Both have a bond of $100,000 for the listed charges.’

The investigation is currently being conducted by the sheriff’s office.