Parents Of 391 Migrant Children Separated At Border Under Trump Still Not Found

Authorities in the United States are continuing to search for the parents of 391 migrant children after the families were separated under Donald Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy.

The efforts come after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to create a task force to reunite the families, with as many as 2,800 children split up from their parents under Trump’s ruling.

The first of the task force’s reunions took place earlier this year, and since April the parents of a total of 54 children whose whereabouts had been previously unknown have been found.

On Wednesday, May 19, a court filing from the Justice Department and the American Civil Liberties Union revealed attorneys are still attempting to find the parents for 391 children.

Those commissioned by a federal judge to track down the family members have said the parents of as many as 227 children have been deported; 100 are believed to be somewhere in the US, and 14 have no contact information that the government has provided, NBC News reports.

As part of the efforts to reunite families, the task force has been engaging with groups who are in touch with families to help plan the parents’ return.

Ann Garcia, an attorney who’s been working on assisting separated families with legal and social needs, told CNN some of the parents involved are nervous about encountering US Customs and Border Protection again, as their last encounters saw their children being taken away.

While some of those separated under Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy were reunited soon after, the Biden administration task force estimates roughly 1,000 families remain separated.

