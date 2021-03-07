Parents Of Trans Kids Urged To Flee Alabama As Total Ban On Trans Youth Healthcare Passes
A trans woman has issued a stark warning to parents of trans kids in Alabama, urging them to ‘get their children to safety’.
Marie Willa took to TikTok to share the emotional plea after it was confirmed lawmakers in Alabama had voted to ban medical professionals from gender-affirming treatment to trans people below the age of 19.
She warned those with transgender teens and children to get out of the state while they can, before suicide rates soar among gender non-conforming youth.
‘I come to you tonight on a very serious note with a dire warning and a plea for help,’ she said. ‘If you are the parent of a transgender child that is 19 or under and you live in the state of Alabama, your child lives in the state of Alabama, get out. Get your child out to somewhere safe.’
Willa added:
They have just made it a felony to provide any gender-affirming care to any transgender person age 19 or younger.
This is going to drive the suicide rate up, just astronomically high. Please get your children to safety, get yourself to safety. Help us, please.
It comes after lawmakers in the state of Alabama voted to pass Senate Bill 10, which will make it a C Class felony for medical professionals to provide critical healthcare and gender-affirming treatment to trans people below the age of 19, including administering hormones and puberty blockers.
Anyone found guilty of doing so could receive a 10-year prison sentence of a $15,000 fine.
In addition, if passed into the law, the bill will require teachers and school staff within the state to tell children’s parents or guardians if ‘a minor’s perception that his or her gender is inconsistent with his or her sex,’ Pink News reports.
This is a devastating blow for the trans community, as it would essentially mean schools are legally obliged to ‘out’ students to their families.
