Paris Hilton Breaks Down Recalling 11 Months Of Abuse Testifying Against Boarding School PA Images

Paris Hilton has given emotional testimony about the 11 months of abuse she experienced at boarding school.

The businesswoman, actor and DJ revealed her traumatic past back in September last year, ahead of the release of her This Is Paris documentary. In the film, she made serious allegations against Provo Canyon School in Utah, where she was sent as a teenager in the 1990s.

She’s now spoken further on the abuse she endured, saying, ‘I was verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis.​ I was cut off from the outside world and stripped of all my human rights.’

Paris Hilton PA Images

Hilton recalled her time in the school to the Utah Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee, in favour of a bill that would see more oversight from local government regarding similar institutions to Provo. Following testimony from Hilton and other survivors, it passed unanimously.

As per People, she said, ‘My name is Paris Hilton, I am an institutional abuse survivor and I speak today on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of children currently in residential care facilities across the United States.’

She continued, ‘For the past 20 years, I have had a recurring nightmare where I’m kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, strip-searched, and locked in a facility. I wish I could tell you that this haunting nightmare was just a dream, ​but it is not.’

Hilton alleged, ‘Without a diagnosis, I was forced to consume medication that made me feel numb and exhausted. I didn’t breathe fresh air or see the sunlight for 11 months. There was zero privacy – every time I would use the bathroom or take a shower – it was monitored.’

She added, ‘At 16 years old – as a child – I felt their piercing eyes staring at my naked body. I was just a kid and felt violated ​every single day… talking about something so personal was and is still terrifying. But I can not go to sleep at night knowing that there are children that are experiencing the same abuse that I and so many others went through, and neither should you.’

Hilton called on US President Joe Biden and other members of Congress to take action, vowing to pursue a federal bill on the issue.

She said, as per AP, ‘This is just the first step. This bill is going to definitely help a lot of children but there’s obviously more work to do, and I’m not going to stop until change happens.’

While earlier declining to comment on Hilton’s allegations, Provo later issued a lengthier statement, reading, ‘We do not condone or promote any form of abuse.’

It added, ‘Any and all alleged/suspected abuse is reported immediately to our state regulatory authorities, law enforcement and Child Protective Services, as required. We are committed to providing high-quality care to youth with special, and often complex, emotional, behavioral and psychiatric needs.’