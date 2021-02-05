Parkland Survivor Launches Pillow Company To Rival Trump Supporter Mike Lindell PA Images

Parkland school shooting survivor and gun law advocate David Hogg is launching his own pillow company to rival Mike Lindell’s MyPillow.

In a tweet yesterday, February 4, entrepreneur Willian LeGate proposed that the duo should start a company to put ‘MyPillow out of business’.

Jumping onboard the idea, Hogg replied: ‘If we do let’s offer to hire the factory workers they got families.’

Lindell, a vocal Donald Trump supporter and CEO and founder of MyPillow has come under public scrutiny in recent weeks for his repeated, unsubstantiated claims that fraud took place in the 2020 election.

He has since been permanently banned from Twitter and his products have been boycotted by major US stores, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s.

Lindell made headlines this week when he caused a Newsmax anchor, Bob Sellers, to storm off the air because he would not stop making false allegations about the election.

In a series of tweets posted last night, Hogg revealed that the pair had already got started on creating their own brand.

‘I never have been so excited about a pillow in my life. This kinda feels like a fever dream,’ he said, adding that he was still working on trademark ‘stuff’ so there is no official name for the brand yet.

PA Images

He also suggested that the company would hire unemployed Theatrical Stage Employees who had lost their job due to the pandemic.

‘Today we started a pillow company and removed Marjorie Taylor Greene from every committee assignments. Let’s takedown all of these insurrectionists with the power of the free market they claim to love,’ he said in a tweet.

Yesterday, the US House of Representatives voted to expel Greene from two committees over remarks she made last year. It emerged that Greene had promoted false QAnon conspiracy theories and endorsed acts of violence against members of the Democrat party.

Aside from branding the Parkland school shooting a ‘false flag’, she was also filmed harassing Hogg and other survivors during a visit to the US Capitol to discuss gun control legislation.

PA Images

Eleven Republicans joined the Democrats to pass the motion by 230-199, which means she can no longer fulfil her duties on the Education and Budget committees.

In an apology before the vote, Greene expressed regret for making the comments. She said she had ‘stopped believing’ in QAnon and stated that ‘school shootings are absolutely real’.

‘These were words of the past. These things do not represent me,’ she added.

