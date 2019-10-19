Parliament Forces Boris Johnson To Seek Brexit Extension

PA

Boris Johnson will now be forced to seek an extension for Brexit following a Parliamentary vote which saw MPs vote on the Letwin amendment.

The amendment – named after rebel MP Sir Oliver Letwin, who lost the Conservative whip after blocking a no-deal Brexit – will withhold approval of Boris Johnson’s deal until the EU withdrawal bill is passed.

Now the amendment has been passed it has triggered the Benn act, which means the prime minister is required to request an extension to article 50 if a deal cannot be agreed.

As reported by The Guardian, the government lost the vote 322 to 306, with the vote acting to withhold approval of Johnson’s deal.

The prime minister said he is not dismayed by the result, adding he is unwilling to negotiate a delay and believes the best thing for the UK and the EU is to leave on October 31.

He continued:

I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so.

Johnson added that the legislation will be introduced next week, describing the vote as ‘pretty close’ and saying he hopes MPs will accept his deal next week in ‘overwhelming numbers’. He added: ‘I continue to commend this deal to the house’.

However, the leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn said parliament has spoken, adding that Johnson can no longer use the threat of a no deal crash-out to blackmail MPs.

He explained:

It is an emphatic decision by this house… The prime minister must now comply with the law.

Corbyn then called on Johnson to reconsider what he had said about not asking for an extension.

