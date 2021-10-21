Partner Of Influencer Who Foreshadowed Death To Mum Dies Following Tragic Crash
The boyfriend of influencer Paige Rice has passed away days after the car crash that claimed Rice’s life.
The 23-year-old man was driving with Rice in the passenger seat when his Audi S3 collided with a taxi in Merseyside’s Queensway Tunnel in the early hours of Sunday, October 17.
Rice, her partner and the male taxi driver, said to be in his 40s, were all taken to hospital after the crash and Rice was reported to have passed away a short time later.
The driver of the Audi was in critical condition and has since passed away, according to the Liverpool Echo. The taxi driver suffered serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police told The Sun: ‘We’re confirming that the driver involved in the crash in the Queens Road Tunnel has passed away.’
It is believed the Audi S3 was involved in another crash before the final crash in the tunnel. In the wake of the incident Matrix Inspector Mark Worrell, from Merseyside Police, issued an appeal for information.
Speaking after Rice’s death, he said:
Our thoughts go out to the family of the woman who died and those who were injured in this collision.
The incident is currently under investigation and I would ask anyone who saw anything prior to the collision which could assist our enquiries to get in touch.
It is believed that prior to entering the tunnel the Audi had been in collision with another vehicle on the Hunter Street roundabout. We are currently examining a number of lines of enquiry.
In the weeks before the crash, influencer Rice had discussed the topic of death with her mother, telling her that ‘if she died to remember that she lived life to the absolute full’.
Tributes have been pouring in for Rice, who had more than 20,000 followers online.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
