Partygoers Hit With $26,000 Fine After Huge KFC Order Leads Police To Illegal Party KFC/Facebook/Pixabay

A huge KFC order has led to a group of illegal partygoers in Melbourne being slapped with a $26,000 (£14,360) lockdown fine.

According to Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton, two paramedics had been ordering a KFC takeaway at a Dandenong branch of the restaurant at around 1.30am on Friday.

It was then that they clocked two people ordering a suspiciously huge order, purchasing a total of 20 meals. This gave paramedics cause to believe it was an order for a large number of people, going against strict new lockdown measures which have been rolled out across Victoria.

PA Images

After speaking with the two customers, the paramedics reported their suspicions to the police, who, upon getting the car registration number, were able to follow the customers to a town house in the suburbs.

Upon arriving, officers discovered 16 people hiding in the backyard, the garage and even under the beds, with the group having reportedly been celebrating a birthday party.

Patton has since stated that a total of 16 fines were handed out for breaching coronavirus restrictions, with the party taking place as the state of Victoria saw a record 288 new cases of coronavirus in the space of 24 hours.

As reported by The Guardian, Patton said:

That is absolutely ridiculous that type of behaviour, and it’s a very expensive night. That’s $26,000 that birthday party is costing them. That’s a heck of a birthday party to recall and they’ll remember that one for a long time.

A six piece Family Feast KFC bucket KFC

This wasn’t the only infringement notice handed out following the introduction of new restrictions in the Australian state on Wednesday, July 8.

As per ABC News Australia, officers have issued 60 fines since the restrictions were enforced.

This included fines to four individuals found in a Glen Waverley apartment, after officers discovered that the property was being used to ‘facilitate sex work’.

In another incident, a Docklands couple who had been trying to visit their Phillip Island holiday home

were turned away and given a warning at one vehicle checkpoint, before being stopped and fined at another checkpoint after attempting a different route.

Melbourne PA

Earlier this week, Patton warned officers would be less lenient than last time when issuing fines to those defying restrictions, stating that officers would use automatic numberplate recognition to catch anyone attempting to escape from metropolitan Melbourne.

Premier Daniel Andrews cautioned citizens that Melbourne may well be in lockdown ‘for much longer than’ six weeks if rules continued to be broken, and urged ‘every single Victorian’ to play their part in controlling the spread of the virus.