Passenger Planes Grounded After Huge Swarm Of Bees Surround Aircraft
A swarm of bees caused complete mayhem at an airport in India this week after surrounding not one but two passenger planes.
The two incidents took place at Kolkata airport, with the bees first settling on an aircraft at approximately 4pm Sunday, November 29, resulting in the flight being delayed by an hour.
Apparently in no rush to buzz off anywhere, the bees were up to their very same tricks the next day, delaying another flight by an hour on the morning of Monday, November 30. Both times, firefighters were called to the scene, turning a water cannon on the disruptive bees.
The second swarm was reportedly so big that it almost completely covered the Vistara lettering on the side of the plane.
As reported by The Times of India, a pilot has explained that an aircraft is not allowed to take off if swarms of insects are found on it:
Each aircraft has several small probes to determine the static pressure and the total pressure of airflow around the aircraft. These are extremely sensitive.
Even if one bee goes inside the probe, the air-speed indicators can go wrong. And that can be catastrophic.
This is reportedly not the first time that bees have made themselves comfortable at Kolkata airport, with a swarm having surrounded an Air India aircraft last September.
After searching the vicinity, no hive was discovered, as was the case when the bees last paid a visit to the airport. With similar incidents having occured at around the same time, it’s been suggested that this could possibly be a migrating swarm making a stop in their journey.
CreditsThe Times of India
