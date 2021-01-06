Pastor Raphael Warnock Becomes First Black Senator In Georgia's History PA

Democrat Raphael Warnock has made history by becoming the first Black senator in the state of Georgia.

Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs today, January 6, and beat Republican Kelly Loeffler in winning the position by achieving 50.5% of the votes, thought to be around 2,220,300.

The 51-year-old is also a pastor and spent 15 years leading the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

Warnock’s historic win comes after President Donald Trump has recently been trying to flip Georgia back to the Republicans following the state’s confirmation of Joe Biden as the winner in the presidential election.

Despite the president dubbing the November election rigged, Trump asked the state to ‘find’ 11,780 votes to make him Georgia’s winner over Biden.

Warnock said in a statement earlier today, as per AP News:

The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton picked her youngest son to be a United States senator. Tonight, we proved with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible.

Meanwhile, Loeffler has refused to concede. In a brief comment prior to the announcement of Warnock’s win she said, ‘We’ve got some work to do here. This is a game of inches. We’re going to win this election’.

She has since promised to continue to ‘keep fighting’ for Georgia’s Republicans, adding, ‘This is about protecting the American dream’.

Loeffler will remain a senator in Georgia for the timebeing, until Warnock’s victory has been finalised.

Warnock’s win comes as part of one of the two Senate votes to have taken place in Georgia. The other race, between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff, is currently tied, BBC News reports.

The news outlet reported that more than three million votes – about 40% of the state’s registered voters – were cast before the official Senate election, which began yesterday, January 5, and described early voting as a ‘key’ part to Biden’s victory last year.

Warnock’s victory in Georgia, as well as Biden’s, marks a historic shift in the politics of the southern state, which has not voted for a Democrat president since 1992. President-elect Biden will be inaugurated into office on January 20.

It’s currently unknown if Trump will be attending Biden’s inauguration ceremony later this month after there were rumours he would be hosting an opposing rally in Florida on the same day.

