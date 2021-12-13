‘Patriotic’ Singer Forgets National Anthem Words At QAnon Conference

Alamy/@RonFilipkowski/Twitter

Hundreds of QAnon cultists saluted and prayed as a ‘patriotic’ singer messed up the words to the US national anthem.

QAnon supporters allege there’s a global cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic paedophiles in the ‘deep state’, which warred with Donald Trump during his only term in power, and a ‘storm’ of mass arrests is almost always imminent.

It’s just as baseless and ridiculous as it sounds. Yet, befuddlingly, there’s enough supporters to justify an entire conference revolving around their lunacy.

Footage shared to @RonFilipkowski shows the attendees in Dallas, Texas – made up of a mixture of general supporters, military enthusiasts, veterans and evangelicals – singing along to The Star-Spangled Banner.

‘What better way to kick off the QAnon conference of ‘patriots’ in Dallas this weekend than messing up the words to The Star-Bangled Banner?’ he wrote.

For anyone unaware of the US national anthem, the lyrics are supposed to read, ‘And the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night, that our flag was still there.’ Unfortunately, the woman sings, ‘Came through through the night.’

The clip has been viewed nearly 45,000 times, attracting mockery across Twitter. ‘The QAnon Remix,’ one user joked. ‘What’s the collective noun for a group of QAnon followers? A madness? A confusion? A wrong? An outrage? Other suggestions most welcome,’ another wrote.

‘Most of those in the QAnon conference also did not know the words to the National Anthem, probably do not know Pledge of Allegiance nor have ever actually read the US Constitution as most are illiterate,’ a third wrote.

‘TRUE Patriots know the words. Traitors undoubtedly don’t,’ another wrote, likely referencing QAnon members’ participation in the Capitol riots earlier this year.

Alamy

While it’s really, really easy to ridicule QAnon, its growing strength is frightening. ‘I guess most of the world doesn’t pay attention to QAnon anymore unless its followers do something especially bizarre, like the recent gathering in Dallas where hundreds met in hopes of seeing John F. Kennedy Jr. alive,’ one ex-believer recently told Newsweek.

‘But from where I stand I don’t see QAnon fading away – I see it getting stronger.’

