‘Peddling Picasso’ Creates Drawing Of Man To Raise Money For Men Lost To Suicide

Alamy

A man known as ‘Peddling Picasso’ rode 75 miles around London to draw a virtual man with a moustache to raise awareness for Movember.

Anthony Hoyte, from Cheltenham, cycled for eight hours and 27 minutes around the capital in the aid of raising awareness and money for the men’s mental health organisation.

Using the route-tracking app Strava, the 53-year-old devised a route that would map out an image of a man with a moustache, to try and raise a pound for every man’s life lost to suicide in 2020.

Anthony Hoyte

Hoyte first began his cycle drawings in 2016, after being inspired by Canadian artist Stephen Lund. However, according to Hoyte, there are quite a few Strava artists out there now.

The cyclist said:

I’ve been doing these drawings for a few years now, usually for a bit of fun, but I decided to do something different this year. It’s ended up looking like an 80s sports pundit. Although it wasn’t based on anything, to be honest, it all started with a nose I spotted on the map.

While it started as just a bit of fun, Hoyte noted his own ‘struggles’ with mental health over the years and how he wanted to do a ride for a specific cause.

‘As a ‘typical bloke’, I don’t find it easy opening up,’ he noted.

Anthony Hoyte/ Strava

However, the task was no easy feat, and took Hoyte three months to plan.

Moreover, during the cycle, issues such as road closures meant Hoyte had to ‘modify the route on the hoof!’.

He joked, ‘I’m also not as fit as I could be, so I was shattered by the end!’

Prior to riding for Movember, the Peddling Picasso sketched out a Santa Claus in Birmingham on a 66-mile route, as well as a reindeer and Merry Christmas message in London, both totalling nearly 80 miles each.

Anthony Hoyte/ Strava

Despite parts of the cycle being a ‘bit stressful’, Hoyte is ‘very pleased’ with the end result.

‘Luckily, the key bits – the eyes, nose, mouth and most importantly the ‘tache – went to plan,’ he commented.

He noted:

Things can always go wrong with these things, and doing a drawing for someone else brings an extra level of stress. I didn’t want to let Movember down, but they’ve been super supportive.

Anthony Hoyte/ Strava

Hoyte has already raised £2,331 of his £3,925 goal, and is ‘blown away’ by the support he has received from people he doesn’t even know. ‘So a huge thank you to them!,’ he said.

While Hoyte found the cycle ‘quite hard physically’, he hopes the creative and sporty nature of the challenge will encourage other people to get involved in the last half of the month.

You can read more about Hoyte’s journey here, and donate to the fundraiser here.

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their lives, focusing on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives.

The charity’s vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men’s health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.