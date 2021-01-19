Pelosi Says Trump Was ‘Unworthy To Be President’ And A ‘Stain’ On America

Pelosi Trump MSNBC/PA Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Donald Trump was ‘unworthy to be president’ and a ‘stain on our country’.

Following the US Capitol riots and his second impeachment, lawmakers have been escalating their criticism of the lame duck as the clock ticks down on his first and only term. Tomorrow, January 20, he’ll leave office when Joe Biden is sworn in.

Pelosi is the latest Democrat to openly slam Trump, taking candid jabs at his actions during his presidency and how he threatened US democracy.

While speaking to MSNBC‘s Joy Reid, Pelosi said ‘we are bigger than all of this’, adding: ‘Donald Trump was a stain on our country. I don’t think we could have sustained our democracy if he had had two terms in office for what he was doing to our institutions or what he was doing to our constitution.’

She continued: ‘He dishonoured it… he, in every respect, was unworthy to be president, did not respect the office that he held, and certainly did not respect the office that the rest of us hold as well.’



In Trump’s farewell address, he claimed he’d ‘restored American strength at home – and American leadership abroad’ during his tenure. He later added: ‘I go from this majestic place with a loyal and joyful heart, an optimistic spirit, and a supreme confidence that for our country and for our children, the best is yet to come.’

However, Pelosi said it was ‘so evident all along what a disgrace he was’, adding: ‘I respect the office of the presidency more than he did, for how he mistreated it. Though, in any event, he’s gone.’