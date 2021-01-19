Pence, McConnell And Other Top Republicans Skipping Trump's Farewell PA Images

Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and a number of other top Republicans are snubbing Donald Trump’s farewell ceremony.

Trump’s first and only term as POTUS comes to an end, January 20, as Joe Biden prepares to be sworn in. In the fallout of the US Capitol riots and rampant criticism, neither himself nor Melania Trump are attending the president-elect’s inauguration.

Advert 10

Both Trump and Melania have been breaking traditions leading up to their exit from the White House. In addition to the lack of inauguration attendance, the first lady hasn’t invited Jill Biden for a tour and the Trumps aren’t hosting the Bidens or meeting them tomorrow morning.

Trump is set to depart from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 8am ET, heading straight back to his home in Florida. Usually, presidents would attend their successor’s inauguration before flying to the air base in a military helicopter from the Capitol.

Both McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will instead attend Mass with Biden at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington DC. Pence will be attending Biden’s inauguration in the afternoon, ergo unable to make Trump’s farewell ceremony.

Advert 10

United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump PA Images

The White House had allegedly been sending out loads of invitations, with some reports saying they even allowed five guests in addition to the invitee.

As per CNN, following his second impeachment for incitement of insurrection, Trump has ‘been in a foul mood for several days and has lost interest in the performative parts of the presidency he once relished’ as Republicans continue to distance themselves from him ahead of Biden’s coming administration.