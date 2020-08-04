Pennsylvania Man Fires At Cops With AK-47 After Refusing To Wear A Mask

man fires at police after refusing to wear mask 1 Bethlehem Township Police Department

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at police with an AK-47, just one day after he shot at a store clerk who asked him to wear a face mask.

Adam Zaborowski, 35, opened fire on three local and state police officers when they pulled him over during a traffic stop near his Slatington home on Saturday, August 1.

Officers had been attempting to apprehend Zaborowski as he had a warrant out for his arrest for attempted homicide, following the incident at a Bethlehem Township cigar store the previous day.

You can watch the moment Zaborowski drew his weapon on the store employee below:

On July 31, the suspect entered Cigars International, where he was asked by an employee to put on a face mask. The state requires people to wear masks in public places, including inside shops.

A witness inside the store told WFMZ-TV Zaborowski then pulled out a piece of paper and said: ‘PA. Law. Read line six. I don’t have to wear a mask in here.’

Despite the employee telling Zaborowski they would serve him without a face mask if he waited outside the store and they brought the items to him, he became irate and left the store without paying for the two cigars he had picked up.

When the employee followed him out into the car park, police said Zaborowski pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot once in the air and twice at the clerk, who managed to escape without injury.

Bethlehem Township Police Department, who had put a warrant out for his arrest, described the suspect as ‘armed and dangerous’ in a statement, saying he fled from the scene in a blue Dodge Dakota pick-up truck.

‘It’s crazy, just crazy,’ the store witness, Tom Gallagher, told WFMZ-TV. ‘You don’t expect that at that point in time. It’s the mask, the guy was obviously anti-mask.’

Gallagher continued:

It’s nuts. I mean in today’s environment you have to protect everyone and yourself. So anyone that unselfish and uncaring in refusing to wear a mask is crazy in today’s environment.

The day after the store shooting, officers from Pennsylvania State Police and the Slatington Borough Police Department pulled him over, at which point Zaborowski ‘exited the vehicle and immediately began shooting at police’, according to police.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin told The Morning Call newspaper that Zaborowski was armed with an AK-47 and an automatic handgun when he was apprehended. Two officers avoided injury while the other was left with bullet fragments in his arm.

Police shot the suspect before administering first aid at the scene, after which Zaborowski was taken to hospital. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

According to Zaborowski’s attorney, John Waldron, he was ‘just not handling the pandemic well’, telling Lehigh Valley Live he had lost his job and had recently lost custody of his child. Although Waldron said these factors don’t justify Zabrowski’s behaviour, he said they do lend insight to his motives.

Zaborowski has been charged with 22 crimes, including seven counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery. He is being held on $1 million bail.

He is banned from possessing firearms in Pennsylvania because of a previous aggravated assault case, police said.