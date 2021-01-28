Pentagon Declares Climate Change A 'National Security Issue' PA/Pexels

The Pentagon has declared climate change a ‘national security issue’, and will now include it in its future National Defense strategy.

‘There is little about what the department does to defend the American people that is not affected by climate change. It is a national security issue, and we must treat it as such,’ Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has signed a number of executive orders aimed at achieving his plan for a ‘clean energy revolution and environmental justice’.

Under these orders, the US has begun the process of rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, which was abandoned during Donald Trump’s presidency. Biden has also suspended all new oil and gas leases on federal land and water.

PA Images

Also this week, Biden signed an order on ‘Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis’, which starts a process that could lead to amendments or complete U-turns on a total of nearly 200 of Trump’s policies.

During his term, Trump took a muddled approach to climate change. While he did sign an advert in The New York Times expressing support for legislation that combats climate change, he used his now-deleted Twitter account to falsely brand climate change ‘mythical’, ‘nonexistent’, and ‘an expensive hoax’.

Austin said the president’s latest move – to include climate considerations as an essential element of US national security and to assess the impacts of climate change on security strategies, operations, and infrastructure – has his full support.

The threat that climate change could pose to military capabilities has been on the Department of Defense’s agenda for some time now. In 2020, it spent $67 million to help bases repair environment-related damage.

Joe Biden PA Images

‘Every year, we see the consequences of increasing incidents of flooding, drought, wildfires, and extreme weather events on our installations at home. Every year, our commanders and their Allies and partners conduct operations that result from instability in societies strained by desertification, the threat of adversary access to homelands through the Arctic, and the demands for humanitarian assistance worldwide,’ Austin said.

He said the department knows first-hand the risk that climate change poses to national security because it affects their work daily.

‘The Department will immediately take appropriate policy actions to prioritize climate change considerations in our activities and risk assessments, to mitigate this driver of insecurity,’ Austin said.

He added, ‘By changing how we approach our own carbon footprint, the Department can also be a platform for positive change, spurring the development of climate-friendly technologies at scale.’

