Pentagon Launching Task Force To Investigate UFO Sightings

The Pentagon is forming a new task force to investigate UFO sightings by US military aircraft.

It comes just months after the Senate Intelligence Committee voted to have the Pentagon and intelligence community provide a public analysis of encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), otherwise known as UFOs.

Previous efforts to look into UAPs have been led by the US Navy, as many of the documented encounters involved their aircraft.

The task force will be overseen by Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist. According to defense officials, it’s expected to be officially unveiled in the next few days,

And while the task force may be new, concerns about the appearance of UAPs certainly is not, with Members of Congress and Pentagon officials having expressed concern for some time now regarding UAPs flying over US military bases, posing a risk to military jets.

In fact, they were so concerned about these instances, they released three videos showing Navy pilots interacting with the UAPs, after which the Navy itself released eight incident reports from between June 2013 and February 2019.

The Navy records – known as ‘hazard reports’ – include descriptions from pilots of what they saw and describe both visual and radar sightings, including close calls with the aerial vehicles, or ‘unmanned aircraft systems’.

In one incident, on March 26, 2014, a pilot described seeing a ‘metallic object’ that was ‘small in size, approximately the size of a suitcase, and silver in colour’. Less than a month later, on April 23, a Super Hornet encountered two separate unidentified flying objects.

The Navy couldn’t identify the objects or determine who was controlling them, with the report stating: ‘It is only a matter of time before this results in a [midair collision].’

There is currently no consensus on the origin of these UAPs, with some believing they may be drones potentially operated by people seeking to gather intelligence, rather than aliens. Either way, the new task force is hoping to figure it out.

‘We have things flying over our military bases and places where we are conducting military exercises,’ the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Marco Rubio, told WFOR-TV in July, as per CNN.

He continued:

We don’t know what it is and it isn’t ours, so that’s a legitimate question to ask. Frankly, if it’s something from outside this planet, that might actually be better than the fact that we’ve seen some sort of technological leap on behalf of the Chinese or the Russians or some other adversary.

The new task force certainly has its work cut out, and it seems it will be some time – if ever – before we find out just what exactly is flying around up there.