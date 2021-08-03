Pentagon On Lockdown After Gunshots Fired Outside

PA Images/@YWNReporter/Twitter

The Pentagon has gone into lockdown following reports of gunshots being fired at a platform at a nearby metro bus station.

As per an official announcement from the Pentagon, the facility, located in Arlington, Virginia, is now in lockdown on account of ‘police activity’.

According to Yeshiva World News reporter, Moshe Schwartz, two people are now receiving CPR, while the Mirror reports that at least one individual has been injured, as per two sources. The condition of this person, and the nature of their injuries, remains unknown at the time of writing.

The Pentagon has issued the following statement through its official Twitter account:

The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming.

It’s understood that Metro trains are temporarily bypassing the Pentagon station for the duration of a police investigation, with the bus platform usually used by multiple bus lines in the surrounding area.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency spokesperson Chris Layman told CNN:

Right now, we’ve just confirmed that the Pentagon is on lockdown. There is an incident at the Pentagon transit center.

Layman went on to describe the incident as ‘ongoing’, and advised the scene was not yet safe, cautioning people to stay away from the area. Layman did not comment on whether or not a shooter was involved in the incident or whether there had been any injuries.