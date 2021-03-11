unilad
Advert

Pentagon Slams Fox News Anchor Tucker Carlson For His Comments On Women In Military

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 11 Mar 2021 18:48
Pentagon Slams Fox News Anchor Tucker Carlson For His Comments On Women In MilitaryPA

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has come under fire for his comments on women in the military.

Speaking on his show on Tuesday, March 9, Carlson said the military’s decision to accommodate and retain female service members was a ‘mockery’ of the country’s service.

Advert

As it stands, women constitute approximate 17% of the 1.3 million US active duty forces.

Commenting on the fact the military had developed new uniforms to fit its female members better, Carlson said, ‘So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the US military.’

TuckerCarlson/Twitter

Showing a photograph of a servicemember modelling the new uniform for pregnant women, he continued to rant:

Advert

While China’s military becomes more masculine as it has assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore.

He also said the rise of women in the US military was getting ‘out of control’, according to Yahoo! News.

In light of his comments, the news anchor has received backlash from a lot of people – the Pentagon included.

Speaking to reporters today, March 11, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said, ‘We pledge to do better, and we will. What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military. Maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove. That’s on them.’

Advert
PA

He added that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin shared the same ‘revulsion’ that many military leaders have expressed about the comments Carlson made, CNN reported, and that Carlson had ‘essentially demeaned the entire US military and how we defend and how we serve this country’.

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston also weighed in on the matter, writing on Twitter yesterday:

Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on. @TuckerCarlson’s words are divisive, don’t reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world.

Advert

Meanwhile, General Paul Funk, head of Army Training and Doctrine Command, wrote, ‘Thousands of women serve honorably every day around the globe. They are beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication. We are fortunate they serve with us.’

Army Major Heather Tregle noted that while serving in the military, she’s given birth to two children and been deployed to two combat zones.

She wrote, ‘I’ve had 2 children while serving in the Army, deployed to 2 combat zones, advised commanders at home & in war, and graduated from the Naval War College. I can assure you, my presence does not make a mockery of the military.’

Advert

If that’s not the definition of kicking ass, I don’t know what is.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

French Schoolgirl Admits To Making Up Story That Got Her Teacher Beheaded
News

French Schoolgirl Admits To Making Up Story That Got Her Teacher Beheaded

Vicar Of Dibley Star Trevor Peacock Dies Aged 89
Film and TV

Vicar Of Dibley Star Trevor Peacock Dies Aged 89

Jedward Clash With Sharon Osbourne After She Defends Piers Morgan
Celebrity

Jedward Clash With Sharon Osbourne After She Defends Piers Morgan

10 Years Later, I Still Want The Pill From Limitless
Featured

10 Years Later, I Still Want The Pill From Limitless

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Fox News, Now, US Military, US News

Credits

Yahoo! News and 1 other

  1. Yahoo! News

    https://news.yahoo.com/pentagon-blasts-fox-news-host-172524140.html

  2. CNN

    Pentagon and senior members of military call out Tucker Carlson for mocking women serving in armed forces: His words 'don't reflect our values'

 