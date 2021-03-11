Pentagon Slams Fox News Anchor Tucker Carlson For His Comments On Women In Military

PA

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has come under fire for his comments on women in the military.

Speaking on his show on Tuesday, March 9, Carlson said the military’s decision to accommodate and retain female service members was a ‘mockery’ of the country’s service.

As it stands, women constitute approximate 17% of the 1.3 million US active duty forces.

Commenting on the fact the military had developed new uniforms to fit its female members better, Carlson said, ‘So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the US military.’

TuckerCarlson/Twitter

Showing a photograph of a servicemember modelling the new uniform for pregnant women, he continued to rant:

While China’s military becomes more masculine as it has assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore.

He also said the rise of women in the US military was getting ‘out of control’, according to Yahoo! News.

In light of his comments, the news anchor has received backlash from a lot of people – the Pentagon included.

Speaking to reporters today, March 11, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said, ‘We pledge to do better, and we will. What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military. Maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove. That’s on them.’

PA

He added that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin shared the same ‘revulsion’ that many military leaders have expressed about the comments Carlson made, CNN reported, and that Carlson had ‘essentially demeaned the entire US military and how we defend and how we serve this country’.

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston also weighed in on the matter, writing on Twitter yesterday:

Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on. @TuckerCarlson’s words are divisive, don’t reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world.

Meanwhile, General Paul Funk, head of Army Training and Doctrine Command, wrote, ‘Thousands of women serve honorably every day around the globe. They are beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication. We are fortunate they serve with us.’

Army Major Heather Tregle noted that while serving in the military, she’s given birth to two children and been deployed to two combat zones.

She wrote, ‘I’ve had 2 children while serving in the Army, deployed to 2 combat zones, advised commanders at home & in war, and graduated from the Naval War College. I can assure you, my presence does not make a mockery of the military.’

If that’s not the definition of kicking ass, I don’t know what is.