People Are Just Discovering Daft Punk Used To Perform Without Helmets

Shutterstock/PA Images

People Around the World are just discovering that Daft Punk once performed without their trademark helmets.

The Parisian electronic duo – Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter – have split up after 28 years. They are two of the most influential artists in modern music.

Once upon a time though, they were an up-and-coming act, not afforded the privilege of covering their faces in their iconic, Technologic attire.

If you dig hard enough online, you’ll be able to find photos and even footage of their early days without masks. Following their debut album Homework, the pair would generally cover their faces, though not as strictly as their later years post-Discovery.

Homem-Christo, the least chatty of the duo when it comes to talking to the press, earlier told Jockey Slut, ‘We don’t want to be photographed. We don’t especially want to be in magazines. We have a responsibility.’

The duo last performed at the 2017 Grammys alongside The Weeknd – in full robot aesthetic, of course. Before then, they’d only performed three times since the last leg of their Alive tour in 2007.

With images of the pair without masks making their way around online, one user wrote, ‘THAT’S WHAT DAFT PUNK LOOKS LIKE WITHOUT THE ROBOT MASKS???’

Another wrote, ‘Daft punk without their masks… is not what I expected haha. I finally looked it up.’ A third tweeted, ‘Hey God, I take back looking at photos of Daft Punk without their masks on if it means we get them back.’

Explaining their aversion to photos, Bangalter earlier said, ‘We don’t believe in the star system. We want the focus to be on the music. If we have to create an image, it must be an artificial image. That combination hides our physicality and also shows our view of the star system. It is not a compromise. We’re trying to separate the private side and the public side.’

PA Images

He continued, ‘It’s just that we’re a little bit embarrassed by the whole thing. We don’t want to play this star system thing. We don’t want to get recognised in the streets. Yes. Everyone has accepted us using masks in photos so far, which makes us happy.’

Bangalter added, ‘Maybe sometimes people are a little bit disappointed but that’s the only way we want to do it. We think the music is the most personal thing we can give. The rest is just about people taking themselves seriously, which is all very boring sometimes.’