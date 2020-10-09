People Are Officially Voting Kanye West For President

Kanye West PA/kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye West has revealed a photograph of a ballot paper that he’s listed on and written in.

Taking to Twitter, the 43-year-old rapper wrote, ‘Friends writing me in’, alongside what appears to be an emoji of a dove carrying an olive branch.

The ballot paper sees West listed as as a vice presidential candidate for the American Independent Party, running alongside Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra, an American car dealerships proprietor and politician, who is running for the US presidency.

As per TMZ, West was named as vice presidential candidate in California, with American Independent Party Vice Chairman Markham Robinson stating that West was strategically nominated back in August to boost votes.

In an interview with Newsweek, Robinson said:

Kanye is an example of a good thing that we found along the way. His platform is was really pretty good. We loved the fact that he used scriptural references to justify his points.

It appears that neither West nor De La Fuente Guerra were consulted about this decision, and De La Fuente had no idea West that was to be his California running mate until it was made official.

Electoral laws in California dicatate that the endorsing party – the AIP in this instance – have the only say on presidential and vice-presidential nominations.

De La Fuerte told Newsweek:

I was not consulted to see if I wanted Mr. West as my running mate. Obviously, we’re a weird—and I wanted Mr. Richardson as my running mate—but it was their decision and their decision only.

In addition to the Golden State, West is reportedly also on the presidential ballot in Iowa with Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball as his running mate.

As per XXL, this news comes amidst rumours that West is being used by the Trump administration to deter Black voters from supporting presidential hopeful Joe Biden. President Trump has denied these allegations.

Speaking with Forbes about his foray into politics back in July, West admitted he wasn’t the most experienced campaigner:

I have to say with all humility that as a man, I don’t have all of the pieces in the puzzle. As I speak to you for what a political campaign—a political walk, as I told you, because I’m not running, I’m walking. I’m not running, we the people are walking. We’re not running anymore, we’re not running, we’re not excited—we are energized.

Since West first announced his presidential bid, he has been subject to reports of voter fraud and has been kicked off ballots throughout the US. He has also reportedly spent over $3 million to get listed on ballots.