People Are Using Bumble To Identify US Capitol Rioters And Tip Off FBI Bumble/PA Images

People have been using Bumble to find rioters who stormed the US Capitol and tip them off to the FBI.

In the aftermath of the Capitol riots, with concerns over more chaos at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week, federal authorities and the everyday public have been racing to identify those who were seen taking part in the insurrection on January 6.

Advert 10

Many rioters appeared to take pride in the mayhem, posing inside the building and among the crowds. However, that glee is catching up to people as the FBI draws up its growing list of suspects.

On January 7, Washington DC woman Alia Awadallah tweeted, ‘This is funny but actually serious. There are DOZENS of men on DC dating apps right now who were clearly here for the insurrection attempt yesterday. Some say it directly, others are obvious from MAGA clothing, location tags, etc. Is that info useful at all for law enforcement?’

She later submitted some evidence to the FBI. From here, the agency sought assistance from the general public on identifying people, ‘accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the US Capitol Building and surrounding area’.

Advert 10

Another woman, immigration attorney Allison Norris, replied to Alia, ‘I know a friend of a friend who changed her preference on Bumble to Conservative. She’s matching with MAGA bros and they’re bragging and sending her pics and videos of them in the Capitol. She’s sending them to the FBI.’

The tweet racked up more than 27,000 likes, with former CIA spy John Sipher writing, ‘Well played.’

Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol PA Images

Advert 10

Soon, Bumble removed its politics filter, which earned the company accusations that it was ‘protecting insurrectionists, which is a gross look’, as per one user.

The dating app firm replied, ‘We’ve temporarily removed our politics filter to prevent misuse. However, please rest assured that we prohibit any content that promotes terrorism or racial hatred, and we’ve already removed any users that have been confirmed as participants in the attack of the US Capitol.’

Norris then responded, ‘It looks like I broke Bumble? But I guess Bumble was already broken if it’s so quick to protect terrorists.’

Advert 10

A Bumble spokesperson told Mashable:

On January 6, we immediately ensured that our hate speech scanning and protocols addressed the attack on the U.S. Capitol and began removing any insurrection-related content from our platform. If we see anything that would suggest someone has or is in the process of committing a potentially criminal act we will take appropriate steps with law enforcement.

They added, ‘Where our AI technology flags photos, hate symbols or text content that promotes the insurrection or related activities, those are removed, with repeated offenses or more extreme content resulting in a user being banned.’