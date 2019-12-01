People Are Using Their Empty Wine Bottles To Make Christmas Trees

manomama/Twitter/mumselly/missbodyfit/Instagram

As I write this article, the smell of real Christmas trees is starting to fill the UNILAD office; a thrilling yet oh so comforting pine scent which even the poshest candle can’t replicate.

I personally love huge, leafy Christmas trees which take up a whole room and leave little sprinklings of pine leaves all over your carpet.

However, some people like to go for an alternative sort of tree at this most magical time of year. And all power to them.

wattdogg73/Instagram

I do enjoy a nice wine at this time of year. Particularly – it has to be said – mulled, piping hot and dolloped in a cheerful Christmas market mug.

However, some people have paid the ultimate festive tribute to this notoriously boozy season: constructing entire Christmas trees out of their empty wine bottles.

As bizarre as this sounds, this actually looks rather pretty, especially when the twinkle of the fairy lights catches the glass.

Last year, House Beautiful magazine gave some handy hints about how to construct the perfect tipsy tree, with the only requirements being empty wine bottles, tiered bottle drying rack and Christmas string lights.

According to House Beautiful:

Now that you’ve got your supplies, it’s time to get building (while simultaneously drinking, probably). Place your wine rack where you want your tree to go and wrap the frame in string lights. It’s just like decorating a regular tree, except pine needles aren’t sticking you in the face every time you wrap your lights around. Now that things are seriously lit, start stacking your empty bottles, working from the ground up. Once you’ve got your bottles stacked, add one at the top to look like a tree topper. Plug in your lights and pour yourself a cup of cheer.

Chin chin, let Christmas begin!

