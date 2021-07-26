People Banned From Sleeping Together in Spain Due To Covid Spike

PA Images

COVID-19 restrictions have been strengthened in a Spanish region, with residents banned from sleeping together if they don’t live in the same household.

Murcia is currently seeing a spike of coronavirus cases. Every municipality has reported new numbers over the past two weeks, and every one except Aledo seeing new cases over the past seven days, with 237 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the local government has introduced a ‘soft’ curfew aimed at young people, as well as introducing similar no-mixing rules as experienced in the UK earlier this year with the third wave.

People who do not live together will not allowed to sleep together under the new rules, as per the Express. The government is also trying to crack down on young people gathering late at night, with Health Minister Juan Jose Pedreño saying, ‘These untimely hours are the main source of infection among young people.’

Gatherings have been limited to a maximum of 10 people, and any private or public meeting between those who don’t live together between the hours of 2am-6am is prohibited. The sale of alcohol in venues other than bars and restaurants after 10pm has also been banned for the time being, and people must not eat or drink at the bar.

Fortunately, while Spain is seeing a surge in cases, uptake of COVID vaccines has been rising among young people all across the country. It has seen more than 4.28 million confirmed cases, and 81,222 deaths.

The extended rules come into force in Murcia on July 28.