People Can’t Believe Jacob Rees-Mogg Recited The John Barnes Rap In Parliament

by : Daniel Richardson on : 08 Jul 2021 16:45
People Can't Believe Jacob Rees-Mogg Recited The John Barnes Rap In ParliamentPA/neworder/YouTube

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg recited John Barnes rap from the song World In Motion following criticism about the leadership of the Conservative government.

There have been many great footballing songs that have accompanied England’s efforts in international football tournaments. While England’s impressive Euro campaign hasn’t inspired a classic song, many have recalled timeless classics.

The Leader of the Commons may have lacked the musicality of John Barnes or New Order but he still read out the words of their 1990 hit song. Referring to the words of ‘Mr Barnes’, Rees-Mogg said, ‘You’ve got to hold and give, but do it at the right time.’ Rees-Mogg seemingly had a point, but it largely seems to have been lost as people can’t believe that the words of the song we’re using in a government building.

Reactions online were varied, and many felt that the exchange was ‘cringe’. Some even said, ‘Jesus Christ this is the worst thing I’ve ever seen. Reported.’ Some comments weren’t totally negative, and one Twitter user joked, ‘Rest of the country ‘It’s coming home!’ Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘football is beckoned to thy homestead!’

Mogg football (Twitter / @WoodyLad8)Twitter / @WoodyLad8
Mogg reaction tweet (Twitter / @Daneyboy33)Twitter / @Daneyboy33

It seems that not many people will be blasting this rendition at the Euro final on Sunday. Nonetheless, it’s clear that fever football spirit is affecting all of England.

