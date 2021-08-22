People Divided Over How To Pronounce Storm Henri

PA Images

Residents of New York City have been asked to remain indoors to stay safe during Storm Henri.

Although the storm has been downgraded from a hurricane as of this morning, torrential downpours are expected as well as powerful winds of around 70mph.

But as many hunker down and prepare to shelter from the rain, others have been left puzzled over the name of the storm itself.

A debate has sprung up online about how exactly one would go about pronouncing ‘Henri’, a French name of Germanic origin that translates as ‘home ruler’.

Many have taken issue with the way the name has been pronounced by newsreaders over recent days, who may be more familiar with Henry, another French name that is more favoured overseas, most notably by members of the British Royal family.

One person groused:

The weather channel is pronouncing the hurricane ‘Onri’ It’s Henri. Hen … Ree

Another wrote:

I thought it was supposed to be ~Henri~ in like a different 2021 quirky type of way but turns out it’s actually French and not pronounced like Henry at all.

According to the YouTube site Penguin Pronunciation, the name Henri is actually pronounced ‘ON-Ree’.

Famous bearers of the name Henri include artist Henri Matisse, Estonian footballer Henri Järvelaid and American actor Henri Lubatti.

As per Sky News, although hurricanes are common on the southern coast of the US this time of the year, they are rarely seen on the east coast. The last time New England suffered a storm of this magnitude was back in 1991, when Hurricane Bob tragically resulted in the deaths of 17 people.